The fourth season of Weekend with Ramesh was kicked started last weekend and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari, Dr Veerendra Heggade was the first guest of the show. Now, the audience are curiously looking forward to see who will be the next celebrity to appear on Ramesh Aravind-hosted show.

The channel had already announced that they would try to bring in the likes of Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Rahul Dravid among many others, this season. But one star who the fans of the Kannada show would like to see on the show is none other than Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty.

Like the aforementioned other celebrities, Anushka Shetty has her roots in Karnataka as she was born and brought in the state. After entering Telugu and Tamil films by chance, she went on to become a successful actress. Today, she is one of the most sought after actresses in South India. Hence, people want to know about her successful journey on Weekend with Ramesh 4. The 37-year old has not acted in Sandalwood film yet and appearing on a Kannada show will only double their joy.

Rumours are rife that the channel has approached the actress, but it is still unclear whether she will be part of the show this season.

Weekend with Ramesh is a show that tells the story of successful people from Karnataka. Sudeep, Darshan, Upendra, Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, Ambareesh, SP Balasubramanyam, Ananth Nag, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Kashinath and many other people from Sandalwood have occupied the hotseat on the show.

Not just people from film industry, but former Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah among many others from different spheres who have been part of the show.

It has to be noted that even commoners, who have made notable achievements in their fields, have occupied the hotseat on Weekend with Ramesh.