The fourth season of Weekend with Ramesh will kick-off on 20 April. Like previous years, Zee Kannada is gearing up to tell the success stories of celebrities and people, who have their roots in Karnataka.

The latest buzz is that Zee Kannada has approached a few big names from other film industries, who were born in Karnataka, but established their careers in other parts of India. Notably, the channel has set its eyes on Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rajinikanth was born and brought up in Karnataka. He worked as a conductor in the BMTC bus decades ago. But he took the life-changing decision when he decided to go to Chennai in search of opportunities to act in films.

Likewise, SS Rajamouli was born in Raichur, but his family shifted to Andhra and he became a successful writer-director years later. Whereas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in Mangaluru and her family shifted to Mumbai where she did her education and started her acting career.

All three celebrities are stars in their own rights and the fans of Weekend with Ramesh have been requesting the channel to bring the aforementioned names in the earlier season itself.

Sources say that the channel had earlier approached them, but due to various reasons, the stars could not make it to the show. Zee Kannada has once again approached them along with other big names from sports and business and it is hopeful of bringing a few surprise names this season.

The talk show is hosted by Ramesh Aravind and will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.