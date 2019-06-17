While everyone knows about the rise of Prithvi Shaw in Indian cricket, there is another person with the same last name who is starting to make his way up the ladder of success. Young cricketer Aniket Shaw's journey from practice sessions to the way towards Ranji trophy is inspiring. After playing the state under-19's, Aniket is looking forward to playing in the Ranji Trophy. Hard work pays off well for a rising cricketer and I the case of Shaw, hard work, talent and patience did pay off well.

The 20-year-old who was seen lifting willow and wicket-keeping gloves during India's 2011 World Cup victory, has come a long way in the last 8 years. Initially, he aspired to be a wicketkeeper. However, during his practice sessions, Shaw's coach noticed his talent in bowling - he was turning the ball and pitching it in the right areas - and advised him to stick to it.

Aniket made his debut as a right-arm spin bowler at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh where he played against Rajasthan. His bowling skills were appreciated and the applause pushed him to do better. However, he had to take a break from cricket to complete his studies. That, though, didn't stop his spirit and didn't reduce his passion and love for cricket. After his comeback, he took 13 wickets in 5 matches during his team's tour of Haryana. He was even awarded a man of the match and the best bowler of the tournament award for his brilliant performance – he was the leading wicket-taker in the event.

In the year 2016-17, Shaw was signed by Kolkata first division club and was also called for Indian Premier League's (IPL) practice sessions that involved senior players. He was selected as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and got a chance to bowl to the former KKR captain and Indian Test opener Gautam Gambhir, who was impressed with him. Gautam recommended the Eden Garden management to arrange a practice session with Shaw next year as well during the IPL.

All these things suggests a bright future for the young man. Who knows, one day there might be two Shaws in the Indian Test team – one an opening batsman and the other a spinner.