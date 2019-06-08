The International Cricket Council (ICC) might have delivered its verdict on MS Dhoni's gloves, but it seems the debate is not ending anytime soon. As per ICC, Dhoni will have to change the gloves as he will not be allowed to sport the Army insignia on it. In it's response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI's) request, the council explained that the former Indian captain had breached two clauses of the clothing and equipment regulations: one relating to the display of "personal messages" and the other concerning the logo on his gloves.

Hitting out at ICC, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that the body should concentrate on the game and not on the players' sporting apparel. "The ICC's job is to run cricket in the right way, not to see who is wearing the gloves and the logo on it," the former India opener said during an interaction with TV9 Bharatvarsh.

BCCI's request turned down

Earlier on Friday, the BCCI wrote to the ICC defending Dhoni and asked for flexibility in rules, but it was rebuffed by the global body. The former Indian captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for him to keep wearing the gloves.

But the ICC responded by saying in a statement: "The logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves. The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment."

The ICC has come under fire after shoddy umpiring standards, especially in the Australia-West Indies clash and this is what, according toGambhir, they should focus on instead of losing their sleep on a logo. He also added that they should try to make conditions more balanced and not lopsided which favour only the batsmen.

"ICC ought to look into the matter that we should not have 300-400 run totals in every game. ICC's work is to provide pitches for bowlers as well and not make every condition suitable for batters only. The entire logo issue is being unnecessarily given importance," the cricketer now serving as a Member of Parilament further added.