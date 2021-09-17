The horror-comedy genre has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu. Films like Devi, Aranmanai, and Kanchana were blockbusters in Tamil Nadu, and director Deepak Sundarrajan has tried the same formula in his new movie Annabelle Sethupathi. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film revolves around the lives of ghosts who got trapped in a bungalow.

Ghosts who are trapped in a bungalow

The film begins in the 1940s where people who enter a mansion dies and join the group of ghosts trapped inside. The film soon shifts to the present where a family of thieves enters the mansion following pressurization from a police officer. Things take a new turn when the young lady in the family starts engaging in a weird manner after she starts seeing the ghosts.

Later, the lady understands that her past life has some connections with the palace. The remaining part of the movie revolves around the way in which she manages to solve the issues surrounding the bungalow.

Visually pleasing, but not engaging

The film is one of the most visually pleasing movies ever made in Kollywood. In the first scene of the movie where Jagapathi Babu's character enters the bungalow, we can see some visually splendid scenes. The artwork of the movie is brilliant, and the way in which the director captured the beauty and elegance of the palace deserves special applause.

However, the execution of the film is not up to the mark, and the comedy scenes are not well written. Taapsee Pannu has done dual roles in this movie, and her portrayal of the foreign lady in the past life was a real pain to watch.

Vijay Sethupathi has nothing much to do in this movie, and the only saving grace of Annabelle Sethupathi is those ghosts who partially succeeded in evoking some laughs in the first half. The way in which romance triggers between Annabelle and Veera Sethupathi was also not convincing.

Final Verdict

Annabelle Sethupathi is great in its production values, but the film falls flat in storytelling. If you have nothing to do this evening, watch this movie to kill your time.