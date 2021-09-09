Laabam is the last directorial venture of SP Jananathan, who died of a cardiac arrest in March 2021. The movie has Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the leads while Jagapathi Babu will be seen in the antagonist's character.

Sai Dhanshika, Ramesh Thilak, Kalaiyarasan, Jai Varman, OAK Sundar and others are part of the cast. The movie has D Imman's music and Ramji's cinematography.

The Story:

It is the story of Pakkri (Vijay Sethupathi), who comes to the village after traveling the world. From his journey, he has gained knowledge about community farming and tries to spread it among the villagers.

He soon becomes the head of the farmers' association. He locks horns with greedy capitalist Vanangamudi's (Jagapathi Babu) who plans to set up a bio-diesel project in the village. Will he be able to grant his people the life they deserve? The drama that unfolds thereafter forms the crux of the story.

The movie has opened to fairly positive reviews. Laabam is being hailed for its attempt to talk about the importance of community farming. However, on the flip side, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is too preachy and gets boring at times.

Check out how netizens react to Laabam.

Rajsekar: #Laabam - This SP Jhananathan film has a lot of facts about community farming within the tried and tested hero vs villain formula. More than entertainment, this film is like a KT session! First half done...

Ramesh Bala: #Laabam : A movie which talks about the importance of community farming..

#MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl has given a sincere performance..

@shrutihaasan supports him as a Performer..

Dir #SPJananathan makes complex economic theories more accessible to common man..

Edutainment! #Laabam 1st Half:

#MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl leads a group of youth and tries to reform agriculture practices..

Dir #SPJhananathan trademark is visible all over..

@shrutihaasan's Clara song is a highlight..

An important subject handled in an interesting way..

Kaushik LM: #Laabam is a trademark #SPJhananathan movie packed with messages & heavy dialogs. #VijaySethupathi is his typical casual self playing the leader of his village masses, Pakkiri.

Now in theaters Thumbs up

#Laabam: Well-intentioned social message mass movie about the welfare of farmers & how they can prosper if they are united and led by the right leader (#VijaySethupathi as Pakkiri). Lots of facts, history & information in the dialogs. Many noted actors in this grand production!

#Laabam interval report: The film emphasizes the concept of community farming (joint agriculture). #VijaySethupathi plays the leader who mobilizes this movement. #SPJhananathan's dialogs are packed with information, current affairs & how the global market depends on agriculture