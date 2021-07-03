Kamaal R Khan, who is also known as KRK, has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons and now he has hit the headlines again after referring to Taapsee Pannu as a 'C grade' actor.

Recently, after the release of Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Haseen Dillruba', the self-proclaimed 'number one critic in the world' said that he has been getting requests to review the film, but he does not review 'C grade films of C grade actors'.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, "Many people are asking me to review film #HaseenDillruba! First thing I don't know, when this film released and where. Second thing I don't review C grade films of C grade actors because Me Me Me #DrKRK is the No.1 critic in the world."

While this tweet irked the netizens, actor and businessman Rohit Choudhary took to his Twitter account to expose KRK by sharing his alleged call recording on social media. By sharing the shocking audio clip on Friday evening, Rohit wrote, "Hello Friends, today I am sharing an audio recording as a revelation in front of you. In which I am talking to the biggest blackmailer of the Indian film industry who asks for money for not doing negative publicity of the film. #KRKBlackMailer #KRKKutta #RohitChoudhary."

Demands money for not doing negative promotion?

In the call recording, it can be clearly heard that KRK demanded Rs 25 lakh from director-producer Anil Sharma for not doing negative promotion of one of his movies. However, when Rohit tried negotiating with him, he reduced the price by Rs 5 lakh and agreed to a final amount of Rs 20 lakh.

At the end of the clip, the actor said if one refuses to pay the said amount to KRK, the actor-turned-critic gives bad reviews for their films and even makes personal remarks about the cast and crew of the movie.

Take a look at the post:

Soon after this post, #KRKBlackMailer started trending on Twitter and many people expressed their shock and disgust towards KRK.

Responding to Rohit's post, KRK wrote that since every person wants to gain "publicity" using his name, "I can't react to give publicity to everybody and anybody."

However, this is not the first time when Rohit Chaudhary exposed KRK. Last month, Rohit told an entertainment portal Lehren about how self-proclaimed film critic had defamed him after which he took legal action against him. He also claimed that later, KRK had escaped to Dubai.