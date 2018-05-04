Ace choreographer-director Farah Khan posted a video of Anil Kapoor and Tabu reminiscing the days of their shoot for their hit film Virasat (1997). The film was directed by Priyadarshan.

Farah Khan who is also contributing to Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding by choreographing the dance performances for her sangeet has been really close to the Kapoor's.

In the video, you can see Anil Kapoor humming the song Payalay Chunmun from their film and Tabu playfully returned the gesture by lovingly touching his face.

Farah Khan had a minor injury and has been on a wheelchair, Anil Kapoor had gone to visit her before the wedding.

Tabu and Anil have worked in two films together in their career. Apart from Virasat, the duo was seen in David Dhawan's comedy, Biwi No. 1.

Meanwhile, everyone in the Kapoor family is really busy prepping up for Sonam Kapoor's wedding on May 7 and 8. The family has sent out e-invites as the to-be-hitched couple was against the waste of paper. The guest list includes many famous faces from Bollywood. Sonam's childhood best friends and her cousins from Bollywood will be present to attend the wedding.

The grand wedding is being held in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony will take place May 7 at Anand and Sonam's home at Bandra-Kurla Complex. After the wedding ceremony, a grand party will be hosted by the couple's parents at The Leela on May 8.

The wedding is the talk of the town because of the star-studded guest list. The fans can't wait to see what Sonam Kapoor will wear and the pictures from the wedding.