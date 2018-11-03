A 68-year-old priest of Sai Baba temple died, days after he was attacked by a Muslim neighbour following a quarrel over the use of loudspeaker at the shrine, police said on Friday.

The priest's death has triggered protests by BJP and VHP.

Satyanarayana Sharma who was attacked on October 26, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Hyderabad Thursday, police said.

Bharatiya Janta Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded stringent action against those responsible for the priest's death.

Sharma was allegedly assaulted by Sadiq Hussain, 32-year-old unemployed man, after he "refused" to turn off or reduce the volume of the loudspeakers at the temple, they said, adding the accused was arrested on the same day and later remanded.

Hussain had asked the priest to lower the volume saying it was causing disturbance to his mother, police said.

Sharma was initially admitted to a Government Hospital here but later shifted to Hyderabad as his condition worsened, a police official said.

A case under Sections 452 (trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, the official said.

Describing the incident as an "attack on Hinduism," Swamy Paripoornananda, who recently joined BJP, demanded an inquiry by CBI into the incident.

BJP senior leader N Indrasena Reddy alleged the state government failed in providing necessary medical care to the deceased.