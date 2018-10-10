Singer Nitin Bali succumbed to his injuries sustained in a road accident in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 47.

Nitin Bali was the ex-husband of VJ Ruby Bhatia and was currently married to TV actress Roma Bali. Roma has worked in television soaps Dil Hi Toh Hai and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

According to reports, Nitin Bali was driving from Borivali to Malad when his car hit a divider. He had sustained head injuries. He suffered head injuries. He was discharged after first aid at the hospital and his condition deteriorated after he vomited at home. He was rushed to the hospital after his blood pressure and heart rate dropped. He passed away after some hours.

Nitin Bali was known for his remix of hit Kishore Kumar song Neele Neele Ambar Pe from the 1983 film Kalaakaar starring Manoj Kumar's Kunal Goswami. Nitin was popular as a remix artist in 1990s. His song Na Jaane also featured Ruby Bhatia.

Condolences poured in after Nitin Bali's demise. Singer Adnan Sami tweeted, "Shocked to learn of the tragic & untimely demise of singer Nitin Bali. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to his family... May he rest in peace."

Shocked to learn of the tragic & untimely demise of singer Nitin Bali. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to his family... May he rest in peace.? — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 9, 2018

Producer-director Naaved Jafferi tweeted, "It's really a shock, deepest condolences to the family."

It's really a shock , deepest condolences to the family #NitinBali https://t.co/AIVNdAWRQl — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) October 9, 2018

Radio 360 Australia tweeted, "#RIP @Nitinbali1971 - Singer Nitin Bali passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a road accident. He was 47. The funeral is said to take place tomorrow. #NitinBali Songs coming up on Air next."

#RIP @Nitinbali1971 - Singer Nitin Bali passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a road accident. He was 47. The funeral is said to take place tomorrow.#NitinBali Songs coming up on Air next pic.twitter.com/aIV7cXEyG7 — Radio 360 Australia (@Radio360Aust) October 9, 2018

#NitinBali you & yours Neele Neele will be missed ... Om Shanti ! — An Average Indian (@AnAverageIndia1) October 9, 2018

Yesteryear Pop Singer Nitin Bali no more!!! Keep shining up above beyond "neele neele ambar pe" — DJ Harshit Shah (@DJHarshit) October 9, 2018

Our condolences to the family of Nitin Bali.