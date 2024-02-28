Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to begin their grand pre-wedding extravaganza. While the couple will be tying the knot in July, they will be hosting their pre-wedding festivities from March 1-3. The recent few pictures of Anant Ambani has left netizens shocked over his weight gain once again. Since the business tycoon had lost it all before the pandemic.

Anant Ambani's 108 kgs weight loss in 18 months

It is not new to see celebs and fitness enthusiasts losing or gaining weight for a film project or a role. However, it was Anant Ambani's massive 108 kg weight loss that had left the whole world inspired. The youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant lost the ginormous weight in just 18 months. If reports are anything to go by, Anant had been on steroids since a young age due to his asthma, which led to fat deposition and weight gain.

However, once he decided to lose the excess weight, there was no looking back for the animal lover.

Here's how the did it – Diet and Exercise

Anant meals consisted of vegetables, fresh fruits, quinoa and cottage cheese. He used to have six small portions of meals a day and his diet used to have more of fibre and less of carbohydrates and a lot of high protein. Anant used to begin his day with pure milk and used to continue it with soups, salads and sprouts. He also included ghee in his diet religiously.

Exercise

Nita Ambani had got onboard one of the most popular and celebrated fitness trainers for Anant. What was hindering for Anant was that due to his asthma, he had never been a sporty child. Hence, weight training and working out wasn't that easy for him. However, he pushed himself beyond his limits. Anant's fitness instructor Vinod Channa had revealed that they began with some slow cycling and continuous walking.

Anant used to work out from 9 pm to 12 pm at his home. Every alternate night, he used to undergo low-intensity training. Anant began with balance training and as he lost all the excess fat, exercises like planks, push-ups and burpees were introduced to him, which helped in toning his body. Later, he started walking and would walk upto 21 kms a day.

Why the weight gain again

While social media was mighty impressed with Anant for making the impossible seem possible, the recent pictures of the groom-to-be has made everyone ask the same question. Why the weight gain? Nita Ambani had once revealed that since Anant had asthma, he was put on a lot of steroids. Steroids (corticosteroids used in asthma) increase hunger, cravings, and can also alter the metabolism leading to fat deposition in the body.

Some steroids can also aid fat deposition in particular areas like face, stomach, back etc. Since Anant has been battling several other health related issues as well, it could be a possibility that the medications have again taken a toll on his physical being.

Anant thanks Radhika

However, in a recent interaction, Anant has thanked Radhika Merchant for being his pillar of strength and support while he battled health related issues.