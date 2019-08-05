In today's fast-paced world, where everyone is running after success and money, the one thing that often gets looked over is our health. Every year, more than 50% of the younger and middle-aged generation bring their weight to the perfect standard, as a new year resolution. But, not even half manage to reach the goal.

Amidst all this, one celebrity whose weight loss story not only left our jaws-dropped but even gave inspired us was that of the Ambani scion, Anant Ambani, losing 108 kilos in 18 months. Let's take a look at how he managed to do that.

Weight gain

Several reports have claimed that it was Anant Ambani's chronic asthma problem that led him to pile on so many kilos. Since Anant also had several other medical issues, his diet and exercise regime was prepared quite carefully.

Diet

It is said that it's 80% your diet and 20% exercise that helps in getting the fat moving and Anant followed just that. Anant used to take six meals a day which consisted of vegetables, fresh fruits, quinoa and cottage cheese. His diet used to have more of fibre and less of carbohydrates.

Apart from this, he also indulged in a high protein diet. Anant used to begin his day with pure milk and used to continue it with soups, salads and sprouts. He also included ghee in his diet religiously.

Exercise

Since Anant's body had not been active for a long time, it was important to start pushing, little by little. Anant's fitness instructor Vinod Channa had revealed that they began with some slow cycling and continuous walking. Anant used to work out from 9 pm to 12 pm at his home. Every alternate night, he used to undergo low-intensity training, with higher number of reps, which used to last until 4 am on some days.

Anant began with balance training and as he lost all the excess fat, exercises like planks, push-ups and burpees were introduced to him, which helped in toning his body. Once his body got accustomed to all this, Anant was asked to walk 21 kms every day, followed by yoga and cardio exercises.