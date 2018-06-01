The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a comeback to the small screen as the iconic host of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Recently, the promo of the tenth edition of the show was launched and the fans loved his unique rap style introduction.

Big B had shared a few pictures of the promo a few days back on Twitter.

He tweeted: "It is 4:45 am! Just back from work, recording for the 'KBC' shoot tomorrow (Friday) at 8 a.m. So no time to dwell here any longer shall do so tomorrow. Love to all."

KBC was the legendary actor's debut on television in the year 2000. He has hosted eight seasons of this show so far.

How to apply:

Indians over 12 years of age, without any criminal records and no past history of heart, blood pressure or similar disorders, will be allowed to register for the game show.

To r egister online, visit https://kbcliv.in/online-registration/

Enter your basic details into the Google form on the website .

The registered users will be notified by the authority through email or SMS with the dates and schedule for the participation.

One can also register for 2018 KBC through the KBC app, starting from June 6.

In the second round, the user would be required to answer a question asked through the show .

The eligibility could be checked here: https://kbcliv.in/eligibility-check-for-kbc-hotseat-play-now/

Then the authority will send a confirmation to the shortlisted candidates, after which a person will have to appear for an audition.

In the audition, there will be a video test, which if passed, one will be selected for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10. Auditions will be held in all the metro cities across India.

For Reliance Jio users:

The Reliance Jio users can play KBC Play alongside the contestants from home by downloading the Jiochat app from Play store.

One needs to get himself registered on the Jiochat Application with Name, Date of Birth and Photo.

When the episodes will be aired, live questions will be asked on TV by Amitabh Bachchan – the Jio users need to answer those questions.

One can also reply via SMS KBCA/B/C/D to 57666.

A player will get 30 seconds each for the first 5 questions, 60 seconds each for the next 5, and the last five questions are not timed.

By playing Jio Ghar Baitho Jeeto Jackpot one can win exclusive prizes, which will be awarded on the basis of the player's total accumulate scores.

With every episode, o ne can also win:

Datsun Car

Trip for two to America

Hero Maestro Edge Scooter.

Amazon Vouchers worth lacs

AJIO Vouchers

Jio Data Packs

Registrations for the new season of KBC will begin from June 6. The new season will have 30 episodes and will go on air from mid-August. KBC is an Indian television game show based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. More details will be revealed, stay tuned.

Big B's film with Rishi Kapoor 102 Not Out is still running in the theatres. The film got a good response from the audience and the critics. Mr Bachchan is also shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will soon be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif for Thugs of Hindostan.

Check out the promo here: