OnePlus 6 is touted to be most expensive OnePlus phones to date

OnePlus 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon in India from May 21 onward

Several companies like Apple, Samsung, and others try their best to conceal key features of their soon-to-be-launched products, but OnePlus is a complete opposite; it just can't wait to show off its new phones to the diehard fans. The company's official brand ambassador for India, Amitabh Bachchan along with CEO Pete Lau has shared a couple of pictures of them using the OnePlus 6 on Twitter, revealing key design elements of the device.

Last month, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed that OnePlus 6 will have a notch on top of the display similar to the iPhone X, but restrained from revealing how the device would look from the behind. There were a couple of the leaked images floating on the Internet with contrasting details—one indicating it will have vertically aligned dual-camera on the top left corner like the Apple anniversary mobile, while another hinted the device will have dual-cameras in the center with fingerprint sensor below it. Both the pictures looked convincingly real, leaving fans guessing which of two images was true. Now, all doubts are cleared thanks to Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bachchan.

In the picture, Bachchan and Lau are seen holding the OnePlus 6—black and white—color models. The phone features vertically aligned dual-camera with LED flash and fingerprint sensor one below the other in the center. It is ergonomically designed so that the biometric sensor is easily accessible.

Also, by leaving a small space between the camera and the fingerprint scanner, the company has ensured that users will be not inconvenienced of accidentally touching camera sensors and smudging it while trying to touch the finger scanner.

For reasons unknown, Bachchan has deleted the two pictures at the time of writing this article. But, by then many had taken screen-shots of the OnePlus 6 images.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know

As said before OnePlus 6 will have Apple iPhone X-inspired design but only on the front side. It is said to feature a bigger 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch top of the display, which is expected to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear side, OnePlus 6 will sport a dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers with F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie. In the recent teaser, OnePlus also confirmed that OnePlus 6 will have slow motion video record mode.

In the recent teaser, the company has confirmed that the Android flagship will have a glass cover on the back, hinting the device might support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

Also, OnePlus 6 is also said to come with the dust-and-water resistant certification, most probably with the IP68 rating. This would mean, the phone will be able to survive being submerged in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Other expected specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 6 base model (6GB RAM+64GB storage) would cost Rs 36,999. On the other hand, second top-end model (with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is said to be priced Rs 39,999.

There is no word on the third variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), but going by the aforementioned price pattern, it is most likely to be priced around Rs 42,999.

OnePlus has also confirmed to launch special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition (with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) in India on May 21 and will be exclusively available on Amazon, but we are not sure it will be priced same as the original (Rs 42,999) or not.

We just have to wait a few more days to know what OnePlus has in store for fans.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.