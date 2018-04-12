In late March 2018, popular Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus commenced teasing the upcoming Android flagship OnePlus 6, hinting that the launch is just around the corner and also sparking off excitement among fans.

Along with the official teasers, several rumors also made it to the Internet. In the recent past, the leaks included images, specification and price, leaving very little room for imagination. However, everything that is on the Internet can't be taken for the face value. So, we have scoured through numerous reliable reports to list out the most realistic features that are most likely to make the cut in the OnePlus 5T successor.

OnePlus 6: Most expected features, price and release timeline

Display:

In late March, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a notch in the top part of the display with 19:9 aspect ratio, similar to Apple iPhone X [review]. The notch will house the front-camera and sensors with face unlocking feature.

Thankfully, the company has decided to bring custom option in Android Oreo-based OxygenOS to hide the notch, so that users can enjoy cinematic viewing experience while playing a video on the phone.

As far as the screen is concerned, it is expected to come with a bigger 6.2-inch display housing full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution.

On the back, it is said to come with a premium glossy shell with a good blend of glass and metal. It will have a dual-camera module on top with dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor below it.

Recently leaked images show the device will come in three colors—black, blue and white.

Processor, RAM storage:

The company is expected to retail OnePlus 6 in configurations—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The device will be powered by Android v8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 with 2.8GHZ Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's fastest and powerful processor series to date.

It has to be noted that the company's R&D has a special team called Team FSE (Fast, Stable, Efficient). Their sole responsibility is to maximize the power of their flagship phones and are very impressed with the OnePlus 6 prototype, which was put under performance test with heavy usage for a whole day.

Rest assured, the upcoming OnePlus 5T successor will handle any demanding tasks such as shooting 4K video, play graphics-intensive multiplayer game PUBG or any other functions seamlessly without any lags.

Camera:

OnePlus despite collaborating with the world-renowned camera rating agency DxOMark for the OnePlus 5 series failed to match the rival brands.

Now, the rumor has it that the successor –OnePlus 6 will have better camera hardware on par with Samsung Galaxy S9 series if not better.

OnePlus 6 is said to come with dual camera module having 16MP+20MP snappers on the back.

And on the front, it will have a 20MP shooter with a biometric sensor to assist in facial unlock.

Battery:

OnePlus 6 is said to house a 3450mAh battery, 150mAh more than the OnePlus 5T. Though it sounds that the capacity upgrade is very insignificant, the new phone is well optimized to run day long under mixed usage thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and OxygenOS 5.1.

Also, OnePlus 6 is expected to come with proprietary Dash charge, which can power-up the device from zero to 50% in 30 minutes.

Most importantly, it is expected to wireless charging capability, which was sorely missed in the OnePlus 5T.

Release time-frame:

As per the leaked press invite, OnePlus is expected to host OnePlus 6 launch event on May 5 in China. Going by the past release pattern, the device is expected to on sale within a week after the unveiling in select markets.

Price:

As per the recent reports, it will be made available in three storages—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB—with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Though the price of the 256GB model looks way expensive for a OnePlus branded phone, it is still less compared to top brands such as Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, among others.

