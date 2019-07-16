Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to sarcastically criticise the boundary rule made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in super overs which resulted in New Zealand's loss at the hands of England despite both teams finishing tied in the ICC Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14.

On the day of the final, the match went till the super over as both the teams were tied at the end of the match. But much to the surprise of cricket fans all over the world, both the teams were again tied in the super over as Martin Guptill got run-out trying to get a double which could have won the match for the Kiwis.

Now, according to ICC's rule, if the match is tied in the super over then the team who has hit more boundaries will win the match. As a result of which, hosts England won the match and the World Cup having hit 26 boundaries whereas the Kiwis hit 17.

This rule of ICC was criticised by cricket fans all over the world as all of them had the same question for ICC - how come the number of boundaries decide the fate of a match. According to them, it was really unfair for New Zealand as they could not win the biggest cricketing trophy just on the basis of a controversial rule.

Amitabh Bachchan has joined the chorus after the likes of Paresh Rawal, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh also criticised ICC's rule. He took to Twitter and made fun of the rule using a hypothetical situation.

"You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer," his tweet read which was written in hindi. This post has gone viral on social media.

This was the first occassion a World Cup final was tied and the English team lifted the coveted trophy for the first time in history.