Even as fake reports of his helicopter crash near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra emerged online, Ajay Devgn is spending his time with his wife Kajol and working on his upcoming films. The actor recently took out some time from his busy schedule to spent time with Kajol over lunch.

Ajay was on the sets of Luv Ranjan's next De De Pyaar De, while Kajol was also present at the same studio for the shooting of her movie Eela. The couple met for lunch. According to DNA, 'ghar ka khana' (homemade food) was on the menu.

They met at a time when Ajay is embroiled in the fake accident news, which has caught everyone's attention. A fake report has gone viral on WhatsApp that says the actor's chartered helicopter crashed near Mahabaleshwar, killing the pilot and injuring the actor. The message further said that the actor was shooting near the area.

However, a senior police official from Mahabaleshwar police station has clarified that the reports are nothing but a hoax and the actor is doing fine. The police also said they were investigating the origin of the message to catch the culprit.

"If there had been a situation of Ajay Devgn's helicopter meeting with an accident or crashing anywhere in Mahabaleshwar or nearby we would have to come to know. We have checked and there is no such incident reported," the official told DNA.

"This message was being circulated a week ago also, and it has again started from Sunday. We are trying to ascertain as to who is spreading such fake news and sending forwards about the helicopter crash," the official added.

Ajay's fans need not have to worry as the actor is alive and kicking. In fact, this week the makers of De De Pyaar De made an announcement about the film that features Ajay and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and it will be directed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Ranjan.