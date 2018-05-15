The trolls are back with fake celebrity accident messages. And, this time their target is Singham actor Ajay Devgn.

A fake WhatsApp message, which has gone viral on social media, claims that the Bollywood actor's helicopter recently crashed near Mahabaleshwar, a hill station located in Maharahstra's Satara district. The message also says that the pilot died on the spot.

The local police of Mahabaleshwar have confirmed that no such incident took place near the hill station and added that authorities are now tracking the source of the fake news to catch the culprit.

"If there had been a situation of Ajay Devgn's helicopter meeting with an accident or crashing anywhere in Mahabaleshwar or nearby we would have to come to know. We have checked and there is no such incident reported," a senior police official from Mahabaleshwar police station told DNA.

The officer added that the forward about the helicopter crash was being circulated a week ago and the rumor picked up pace again on Sunday, 13 May. "We are trying to ascertain as to who is spreading such fake news and sending forwards about helicopter crash," he said.

The rumors created a quite a stir on social media where concerned fans started enquiring about the actor's health. Check out some of their reactions on Twitter:

@ajaydevgn sir where are you? There is a fake news about your helicopter accident in Mahabaleshwar. — Abhijit Khurasane (@khurasaneAsakal) May 11, 2018

@sudhirchaudhary is @ajaydevgn doing well rumours on whats app of his chartered helicopter crash at mahabaleswar kindly confirm??? @KajolAtUN @BeingSalmanKhan — abhay khona (@ak1408) May 14, 2018

Hearing rumours that film star @ajaydevgn was involved in some kind of helicopter accident and is in hospital at mahabaleshwar in critical condition sir please confirm that you are fine — Dipesh Patangia (@Dipudadude) May 15, 2018

This is not first time that a Bollywood actor had fallen prey to an accident hoax. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Mumtaz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have also been victims of false death rumors, thanks to the unverified news source on social media.