E-Commerce giant, Amazon, on Saturday (May 18) announced that it will make lives easier for its customers by giving them the option to book a domestic flight on its Indian website. Amazon said that this venture has tied up with Cleartrip, an Indian travel advisor site.

This option will be available on the website from May 31. A flight icon will be visible near the Amazon Pay page in the app and on the website.

We're delighted to add domestic flight bookings enabling customers to do more with their Amazon app and for Prime members to get more value from their membership. We are excited to partner with Cleartrip and share their passion for creating the best in class travel experiences," Shariq Plasticwalla, the Director of Amazon Pay said in a statement, reports Skift.

In addition to this, Amazon said that it will not levy additional charges for booking tickets and those who book the tickets through the portal can avail offers and cashback options.

"Customers are already using Amazon beyond shopping," Plasticwala added. "Over the past year, customers have rapidly adopted our payments services such as mobile recharges, utility payments, and money transfers. They love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying — all in one single app."

"Building world-class travel experiences for our customers continues to be the primary focus of Cleartrip. Partnering with a trusted consumer brand like Amazon is an exciting development for us. They have built a large and engaged customer base which enjoy their convenient shopping and payment experiences. We are delighted to partner with them to jointly serve customers," Stuart Crighton, the CEO of Cleartrip, said in a statement.

Booking tickets on the website or mobile app will be made easier now for customers by using their existing contact details and payment information. Amazon added that the cost and the charge for everything, like convenience fee, is transparent so customers know that they are not being overcharged.

In addition to this, they will not be charged with an additional cancellation fee by Amazon if they want to cancel a ticket.