Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said the Aviation Ministry has proposed a lock-in period of 24 hours from cancellation charges for flight tickets. A ticket booked 96 hours (4 days) before the flight will not be eligible for the cancellation fee waiver, he added.

"No cancellation charges will be levied if the tickets are cancelled within 24 hours of booking, provided the ticket is booked 96 hours before flight departure," said Sinha. "If a flight is cancelled & it is the airlines' fault, then the passenger has to be compensated or ticket has to be refunded. If a flight is delayed, the passenger will be compensated in various ways," added Sinha. Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said that the draft would likely be final within a period of one month.