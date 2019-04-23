LinkedIn is the go-to place for your job searches with the ease of using it as a social networking app. Now, the Microsoft-owned job seeking platform is borrowing an idea from the world's largest social networking app, Facebook, where users can easily respond to posts and updates with colourful emoji "Reactions."

LinkedIn Reactions were announced earlier this month by the company executive, Cissy Chen. In a blog post on April 11, Chen said users will be able to respond to posts in more than one way. LinkedIn allows users to easily share updates and posts on new job openings or general topics on the platform, but the only way to respond was to hit the "Like" button. To further engage with the post, users had to either comment share it. But it all changes now.

LinkedIn's Facebook-like emoji "Reactions" with a twist are finally available to users on the mobile app and soon it will hit the web. Users will now be able to like a post or choose to toggle between "Celebrate," "Love," "Insightful," and "Curious."

"You can use Celebrate to praise an accomplishment or milestone like landing a new job or speaking at an event, or Love to express deep resonance and support, like a conversation about work life balance or the impact of mentorship. Insightful can help you recognize a great point or interesting idea, while Curious lets you show your desire to learn more or react to a thought-provoking topic. As a poster, these new reactions can help you better understand the impact your posts are having," Chen explained.

Choosing the new reactions is quite simple and works just like the way emoji reactions work on Facebook. Users must simply hover over the Like button and the new set of reactions will be presented in a horizontal line.

LinkedIn said it did not choose the new reactions randomly, instead, a thoughtful approach was pursued before bringing the four new emoji reactions. The job-seeking platform studied what people are talking about to better understand and analysed the top 1-2 word comments and the type of posts that people share the most. LinkedIn also had to make sure the reactions were globally understood, which is why it conducted global research.