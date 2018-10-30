After successfully hosting two back-to-back Great Indian Festival in October, American e-commerce giant Amazon announced to host the third edition of the promotional festive sale ahead of Diwali in India.

The company will kick off the third wave of the Great Indian Festival sale at wee hours of 12:00 am on November 2 and will conclude at 11:59 pm on November 5.

Amazon has confirmed to host the OnePlus 6T sale with exclusive deals this weekend. It will also be conducting the special flash sale of Xiaomi's popular Redmi 6A budget smartphone and Smart Mi LED TV (49-inch) on all three days of the promotional programme.

The company in association with partner banks is offering 10% instant cash back and lucrative EMIs in addition to exchange deals.

Besides the huge discounts on Amazon's new Fire TV Stick and Echo (3rd Gen) smart gadgets, customers can claim up 50% off on third-party devices with Alexa built-in, such as speakers and headphones. Kindle eBook bestsellers will start at Rs 19 and an annual subscription of Kindle Unlimited will be available for Rs 1,488 (flat Rs 900 off).

"Our month-long celebration continues with wave 3 of our Great Indian Festival offering customers the best selection and biggest deals on our entire selection. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts, exciting cashback and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting celebration on Amazon.in" said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

The company is also offering free meal, movie ticket and mobile recharge for consumers who make the purchase using online payment methods. Eligible customers will get 100% cashback coupons on Swiggy, BookMyShow and mobile recharge on Amazon India.

Customers can also get up to Rs 2,000 back on select Amazon Pay partner merchants like Redbus, Faasos, EaseMyTrip & Netmeds by shopping on the Amazon shopping app & paying through any online payment method.

Key highlights of Amazon Great Indian Festival 3.0:

More than 30% discount on Amazon-branded devices including Echo smart speakers, Kindle tablets

Exclusive deals on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Mi TV (49-inch)

Customers can enjoy 50 - 80% off plus a fashion bonus offer of extra 10% cashback on Amazon Fashion and extra 15% cashback on Amazon Fashion

Up to 80% off on Home & Kitchen products

Up to 25,000 off on laptops

Up to 70% off on men's grooming products and more.

100% cashback coupons on Swiggy, BookMyShow and mobile recharges on Amazon India. Customers can also get up to Rs 2000 back on select Amazon Pay partner merchants like Redbus, Faasos, EaseMyTrip & Netmeds (only for consumers purchasing products via online payment modes)

