Xiaomi's festive 'Diwali with Mi' sale is finally coming to an end later today and the company is going out with a bang by offering the biggest and most popular new smart products at unbelievable prices.

The company is slated to give away smart Mi LED TV 4A PRO and amazing Mi A2, which costs (MRP) Rs 29,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively for just Re 1 each at 4:00 pm.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO is powered by the Android TV (8.1 Oreo)-based PatchWall operating System backed by 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM + 8GB storage configurations, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, one Ethernet and one S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface) ports.

It comes with 12-button remote having Google Voice assistant feature. The company has confirmed that the old and the newly released Mi TV will soon get Google Play store support and Amazon Prime Video compatibility via a software update in the coming months.

On the other hand, Mi A2 is a photography-centric camera phone. It houses feature-rich dual cameras—one 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and a 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor).

The 12MP primary camera has 1.25µm large pixels and an F1.75 aperture, which allows Mi A2 to take photos with beautiful Bokeh effects in AI portrait mode. The rear 20MP camera features the same Super Pixel-enabled sensor with a large F1.75 aperture, which results in clearer, vibrant photos even in low-light conditions

Another unique feature on Mi A2 is a manual selection of the rear lens -- the 20MP or 12MP rear camera, according to environment lighting. For example, switching to the 20MP sensor when shooting in low-light situations takes advantage of the large 2.0µm pixels for brighter photos.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 20MP front sensor with Super Pixel technology that combines the information from four pixels to create one large 2.0µm pixel, which greatly improves the resulting picture quality in low-light conditions.

Coupled with effects such as AI Portrait, AI Beautify 4.0 and HDR, as well as a 4500K front Selfie-light, consumers are assured of quality selfies under any lighting conditions.

It can be noted that the new Mi A2 comes with EIS (electronic image stabilization) that ensures the videos are stabilized even when there is shaking of the hand.

I have used the Xioami Mi A2(review) for more than a month and have to say, the camera is living up to the expectations. The picture quality in the low-light and the Bokeh effect features are exceptional for its price range.

Under-the-hood, the Mi A2 comes packed with a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, Android Oreo OS, 4GBRAM, 64GBstorage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage. It is slated to get Android Pie update in coming weeks.

Besides the smart Mi LED TV and Mi A2, Xiaomi will also be hosting the Small=Big sale at 6:00 pm. It will be offering both Mi Casual Backpack (Rs 899) & Mi Earphones Basic (Rs 349) for just Rs 349. Also, Consumers can buy the new Mi Air Purifier 2S and additional filter, which combined costs Rs 11,998 for just Rs 2,499.

Here's how to win products at Xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' Re. 1 flash sale and Small=Big sale:

Prerequisite:

Firstly, in order to participate in the Xiaomi's Re. 1 flash sale, prospective consumers should have a personal account on Mi Store. It will be hosted simultaneously on both on the mobile application for smartphone users and also on the desktop version, for those who prefer participating on their PCs.

Registered customers are advised to log in to their respective Xiaomi's Mi.com store (Desktop version) account or Mi mobile App and update the shipping address, so that you get the device to your cart, finish the payment transaction fast.

Just minutes before the sale, test the internet connection by refreshing the page at regular interval and also shut down all other tabs on the browser so that internet band is dedicated to Xiaomi flash sale webpage

For problem-free experience, we advise consumers to login into their respective Xiaomi account half an hour or 15 minutes before the sale.

Make sure to keep the credit/debit card near you. If the payment is not completed within pre-set time, the product in the cart will be transferred to the next eligible buyer.

Note: Company has warned that user who successfully adds a product during the Sale must complete the purchase within two (2) hours of the product being added to his/her cart, failing which the order will be cancelled.

It goes without saying that speed and timing are very crucial in this Re. 1 flash sale, as millions of people are vying to have to hands on the limited number of products. So, be attentive in the final seconds of the flash sale countdown and when the clock strikes zero, click the buy button and finish the payment quickly or else the device will be forwarded to next eligible buyer.

Lastly, go back to the Xiaomi's dedicated ' Diwali with Mi' webpage to see the winners' list.

