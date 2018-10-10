Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi has released the new line of products including Mi TV 4A PRO, Mi Home Security camera and more for the first time in India.

The new Mi TV 4 55-inch is powered by the Android TV (8.1 Oreo)-based PatchWall operating System backed by 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM + 8GB storage configurations, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, one Ethernet and one S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface) ports.

It comes with 12-button remote having Google Voice assistant feature. The company has confirmed that the old and the newly released Mi TV will soon get Google Play store support and Amazon Prime Video compatibility via a software update in the coming months.

The Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) is priced at Rs 49,999 and is now available via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Last night, Xiaomi also released Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49-inch) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch). They are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively, and will be available via Amazon and Mi.com. All the models will be made available at Mi Partner stores in coming months.

On the other hand, Mi Home Security Camera 360° comes with full HD 1080p home surveillance video recording capability and as the name suggests, it covers all angles of the house.

It also comes equipped with night vision, intelligent motion detection, real-time two-way talk, users can monitor their home's real-time status at the palm of their hands via Mi Home App on a smartphone.

Users can operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app. Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P offers two types of storage options: MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

Featuring 1080P video capture, Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P can record and playback any moment in time in high-quality content with details. It is available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in for Rs 2,699.

Xiaomi Mi Luggage comes with a stylish design and highly durable exterior body. It is made from Makrolon, a polycarbonate material and the wheels have excellent load bearing and noise reduction properties, allowing you to carry the suitcase effortlessly across all types of surfaces, including carpets and gravel, the company claims.

It boasts a specially-designed TSA-approved combination lock, which assures protection of all the valuables and documents. The suitcase has an ergonomic handle and sports four height adjustments for individual comfort.

Mi Luggage 20 is available for Rs 2,999 in Red, Grey, and Blue colour options. Mi Luggage 24 will set you back by Rs 4,299 and comes in Grey, and Blue shades. Both are available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) 32-inch HD Ready 1368 x 768p display 49-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080p display 55-inch 4K HDR 3840 x 2160p display 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound 16W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipsetwith Mali-450 GPU 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipsetwith Mali-T830 GPU 1GB RAM + 8GB storage 2GB RAM + 8GB storage 2GB RAM + 8GB storage WiFi 802.11 b/g/n WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 3 x HDMI (1 ARC)

2 x USB

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

1 x Ethernet 3 x HDMI (1 ARC)

2 x USB

1 x S/PDIF

1 x Ethernet 3 x HDMI (1 ARC)

2 x USB

1 x S/PDIF

1 x Ethernet Price: Rs 14,999 Rs. 29,999 Rs 49,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Xiaomi.