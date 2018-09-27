Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi unveiled a bevy of smart TVs and Internet of Things (IoT) products on September 27 in Bengaluru.

First up, the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4 comes in two Mi TV 4A PRO—44-inch & 55-inch—and a 32-inch Mi TV 4C. They are powered by the forked Android TV (8.1 Oreo)-based PatchWall operating System backed by 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset.

Depending on the model (full details below), they come with 1GB/2GB RAM + 8GB storage configurations, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, one Ethernet and one S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface) ports.

The company also announced that Mi TVs will come with 12-button remote having Google Voice assistant feature and guess what, the new and the old smart TVs will soon get Google Play store support and Amazon Prime Video compatibility via a software update.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively and will be available via Amazon and Mi.com starting October 9 at 9 PM. On the other hand, the Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) is priced at Rs 49,999 and will be available starting from 12 noon on October 10 via Flipkart and Mi.com. All the models will be released to Mi Partner stores in coming months.

Another big star of the event is the Mi Band 3. It boasts bigger 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display, improved alerts and 50m water resistance. Thanks to the large screen, Mi Band 3 can now display contents of notifications from your phone, in addition to information such as time, date and steps count.

It features a sleek, minimalist design, and simple navigation — users can swipe up and down to scroll through menu items and left and right for more options. Other new features include a built-in stopwatch, a phone locating function, and an independent vibrating alarm function that works even when your smartphone is turned off.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

It will be available in India starting September 28 from 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon.in for Rs 1,999, same as that of the Mi Band 2(review).

The third major announcement was the Mi Air Purifier 2S. It comes with a compact and minimalist design which elegantly blends into any household environment. The OLED screen-equipped Mi Air Purifier 2S can quickly and precisely determine the PM2.5 levels and 0.3μm particles of its surroundings.

Along with a 360-degree cylindrical filter structure, Mi Air Purifier 2S can suck in air from every direction and deliver a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of up to 310m³/h – it can circulate clean air entirely for a 21m2 room in just 10 minutes.

The company claims that the new Mi Air Purifier 2S can be remotely controlled using the Mi Home app, Google Assistant and Alexa. It will be available in India starting September 28, 12 noon on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in for Rs 8,999, which by the way is Rs 1,000 less than the predecessor's launch price.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

The biggest surprise debut of the Xiaomi product launch was the ultra-affordable (price below) smart Mi Home Security Camera 360°. It records full HD 1080p home surveillance video covering all angles of the entire home.

It also comes equipped with night vision, intelligent motion detection, real-time two-way talk, users can monitor their home's real-time status at the palm of their hands and stay connected with loved ones at home at any time.

Featuring 1080P video capture, Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P can record and play back any moment in time in high-quality graphics with details one might not want to miss.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Xiaomi says the setting up is incredibly easy as it supports upright or inverted installations. With Mi Home app support, users can operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app. Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P offers two types of storage options: MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in starting 10 October midnight for Rs 2,699.

Last but not the least, Xiaomi Mi Luggage also made its debut. It may not have smart features like above products, but it comes with stylish design and highly durable exterior body. It is made from Makrolon, a polycarbonate material and the wheels also have excellent load bearing and noise reduction properties, allowing you to carry the suitcase effortlessly across all types of surfaces, including carpets and gravel, the company claims.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

It boasts specially-designed TSA-approved combination lock, which assures protection of all the valuables and documents. The suitcase has an ergonomic handle and sports four different height adjustments for individual comfort.

It comes in two sizes-- Mi Luggage 20 will be available in India at Rs 2,999, in Red, Grey, and Blue and the Mi Luggage 24 will set you back by Rs 4,299 and comes in Grey, and Blue. Both will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon starting October 10 midnight.

Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) 32-inch HD Ready 1368 x 768p display 49-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080p display 55" 4K HDR 3840 x 2160p display 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound 16W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-T830 GPU 1GB RAM + 8GB storage 2GB RAM + 8GB storage 2GB RAM + 8GB storage WiFi 802.11 b/g/n WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 3 x HDMI (1 ARC)

2 x USB

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

1 x Ethernet 3 x HDMI (1 ARC)

2 x USB

1 x S/PDIF

1 x Ethernet 3 x HDMI (1 ARC)

2 x USB

1 x S/PDIF

1 x Ethernet Price: Rs 14,999 Rs. 29,999 Rs 49,999

