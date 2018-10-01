After Redmi Y2 and Note 5 series, Xiaomi has begun rolling out the MIUI 10 global ROM update to the budget Redmi 6 and 6A series in India.

The MIUI 10 versions—V10.0.1.0.OCGMIFH and V10.0.2.0.OCBMIFH—are available for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A respectively, both via OTA (Over-The-Air) and manually downloadable file on the official community forum website.

The new Xiaomi software is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with several new features including full-screen navigation capabilities, latest security patches to thwart malware, improved photography experience, Hindi language support for select apps, battery life enhancement and fix fast battery draining issue while on Wi-Fi and more.

Here's how to install MIUI 10 on Redmi 6 and 6A:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Xiaomi MIUI 10: All you need to know

Designed for a full-screen experience

Now that the widescreen with 18:9 aspect ratio has become a norm in the smartphone industry and most importantly in all recent Xiaomi phones, including Redmi 6 series. MIUI 10 has been designed to enhance the user experience with its upgrades in design, speed, AI and sound.

It will come with several simple full-screen hand gestures along with new features such as more content in the tiled taskbar and improved swiping gestures (up and down for switching tasks, sideways to end current task), users will be delighted with the increase in their multitasking efficiency.

The company promises that users will be able to seamlessly switch to full-screen gestures. Also, MIUI 10 will provide a much more productive experience with a completely redesigned recent apps menu showing up to 5 apps in one screen.

Natural ringtones:

The new MIUI 10 brings a completely new system of sounds. From notifications to audio feedback and ambient sounds from an app like the timer with nature-related water droplets, rain, sand dunes in the wind on a desert, forest sound with waterfall effect, ocean wave sound and more, which soothes the user's mood rather than annoyed by notifications and calls. MIUI 10 is also designed in a way that will reduce the aural clutter.

Responsive and fast

The highlight of the 2107-based MIUI 9 was 'Lighting Fast', this time too, Xiaomi is promising MIUI 10 will make the devices more responsive in terms of app loading and more. It also comes with two critical system optimisations— Lock-free critical path and Codependent prioritising, which improves the overall responsiveness of MIUI 10 by 10 per cent.

Customised for India

Most of the Xiaomi device owners are already familiar with the personalised theme for India including the pachanga calendar, festival-related wallpapers and more in MIUI 9.

Now, the new MIUI 10 follows up the region-specific feature such as the camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video ensure a great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience.

It also adds a quick menu tab to all business messages, which allows users to explore more about the service with one tap.

List of devices eligible for Xiaomi MIUI 10:

As of now, the company has released MIUI 10 to Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi has plans to bring MIUI 10 ROM to more devices including Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Y1, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MTK), Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm) in coming weeks.

