Consumer electronics major Amazon unveiled the new generation Fire TV Stick 4K, a media streaming device in India.

One of the major upgrades of the predecessor is that the new Fire TV Stick is that it comes with Alexa voice remote. The former used to have just voice command receiver, which used only keywords, for instance, a movie or TV series name or actor. But, with the Alexa voice remote, consumers can have a natural conversation like they would have with a standalone Amazon Echo series.

Furthermore, it supports Bluetooth and comes with multi-directional infrared technology and is integrated with proprietary cloud-based service. With this, Alexa Voice Remote allows the consumer to power on their compatible TV with a single remote. It compatible with all Fire TV devices available in India and can control power and volume on thousands of branded televisions.

Amazon has announced that Alexa on Fire TV, including the far-field control of Fire TV, will become available to all existing Fire TV devices in India, via a software update, starting 14 November.

Fire TV Stick 4K, as the name suggests support ultra-high resolution including HDR+ videos and also support Dolby Vision, guaranteeing rich viewing experience than ever before on a multi-media content streaming service.

"It is a complete 4K solution our customers are looking for, all within a compact stick form factor. The team invented an entirely new antenna technology and combined that with a powerful 802.11ac Wi-Fi to optimize for the best possible 4K UHD streaming experience, even in congested network environments. Plus, the all-new Alexa Voice Remote lets you control your complete entertainment experience and use your voice to quickly find the content you want. Just say, 'Alexa, find comedies', or 'Alexa, play The Grand Tour,' Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV, said in a statement.

Another notable aspect of the new Fire TV Stick 4K is that it can pair with any of the Echo devices. This means, if you forget where you kept the remote, you can wake the Echo device in the living room with—Hey Alexa, and tell which program or movie to play on the Fire TV Stick-connected television.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote costs Rs 5,999 and interested users can pre-order it starting today on Amazon India. Even the existing Fire TV Stick users can buy Alexa Voice Remote for Rs 1,999 and can be pre-order from 4 October. The company will begin shipping from 14 November.

