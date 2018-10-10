After Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath of raping her two decades ago, a woman has now come up with a shocking allegation of sexual harassment against the veteran actor. A female crew member of Hum Saath Saath Hain has said that Nath once stripped in front of her, and harassed her.

Nath, who was seen playing the character of an elderly figure in Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), allegedly took off his clothes in front of a female crew member and manhandled her when she tried to run away.

"We were shooting for a night scene and I had taken a change of costumes to him. Once I handed him the clothes, he started stripping in front of me. I was taken aback, and tried to make my way out of the room as soon as possible. When I tried to run out, he grabbed my hand and manhandled me. I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room," the lady on condition of anonymity told Mid-Day.

She further said that she did not reveal about the incident to director Sooraj Barjatya, fearing she would not be believed. "I was shell-shocked; I couldn't muster the courage to speak up against him. He was extremely close to the Barjatyas, and Sooraj sir would have taken it badly," she told the publication.

She also said that this incident left such a negative impact on her that she stopped working on movie sets to great extent. The woman also praised Vinta Nanda for being brave enough to put out her story in the public domain.

Recently, Nanda in a long Facebook post accused Nath of raping her and violating her "endlessly". However, the senior actor denied the accusations, adding that no one believes a man when any woman puts such charges on him.