Stylish star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha has given an indirect hint that Allu family is putting pressure on Sirish to get married, by sharing her son Ayaan's cute video captioned it with Apple and Sirish has no answer to whey they will get married

Sneha Reddy shared a video featuring her son Ayaan having a conversation with Allu Arjun's Apple watch and she captioned it with, "Apple Siri and Allu Siri don't have an answer for that ." In the video, Allu Ayaan is seen having a cute conversation with Apple watch named Siri. He is trying to get information about his uncle Allu Sirish, but Siri is clueless about him.

Ayaan: What's your name?

Watch: My name is Siri, but you knew that already.

Ayaan: Are you my Baba?

Watch: I don't know an answer for that. Is there something else that I can help with.

Ayaan: Baba means it's my uncle.

Watch: I really don't understand.

Ayaan: Are you my uncle?

Watch: If you are saying you consider me in your family that is really nice.

Ayaan: When will you marry?

Watch: Hmm! Is there anything that I can help with.

Some hottest Tollywood hunks including Nikhil Siddhartha, Rana Dagguabti and Nithiin are getting hitched. Allu Sirish is one of the most eligible bachelors of the Telugu film industry. He has been linked with some girls, but he has denied the reports. Of late, it was rumoured that he would tie the knot with Nagababu's daughter Niharika Konidela, but these reports were dubbed as fake news.

Back in 2017, the rumours about Allu Sirish dating a mystery girl had created a lot of buzz in media. But the actor had said that he had no marriage plans for the next 3-4 years. He had tweeted, I have no marriage plans for next 3-4 yrs. Pls spare me. The girl is a family friend & more like a sister. How can I marry her? (sic)."

Allu Sirish had also requested media to cross-check with him before making speculations about his link up with any girl, as it affects her life. He had, "Earlier too I was wrongly linked. Doesnt affect me, but think abt the girl & family. So media folks, such sensitive things - pl cross chk (sic)."

With the deadline of 3-4 years is ending, Allu Sirish's parents and other family members seems to curious to know about consent for wedding. Ayaan asks Apple Siri about his wedding and the latter does not have an answer. Allu Arjun's wife seems to taunting Allu Sirish indirectly by saying, "Apple Siri and Allu Siri don't have an answer for that." This shows that his family seems to be putting pressure on him to get married.