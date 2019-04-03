Stylish star Allu Arjun's father has presented a swimming pool as a birthday gift to his grandson Ayaan, who turns five today. The pictures of this cute little boy swimming in the pool have gone viral on the net.

Allu Ayaan, who was born on April 3, 2014, is the first child of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. He is one of the cutest star kids of the Telugu film industry. Bunny, who is yet to start the shooting of his next film, celebrated his son's birthday with his family this morning. His wife shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page and wished him, "Happy birthday Ayaan ❤️❤️#5"

Allu Arjun also took to his Instagram account to wish his son Ayaan. He shared a photo featuring him in the swimming pool and he captioned it with, "Happy Birthday My Baby ❤️. My most priceless possession. 5 years of sweetness, naughtyness, cutenesses n infinite love. #alluayaan."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun narrated the story of Ayaan's wish to have a swimming pool. The stylish star revealed that his grandfather, Allu Aravind asked Ayaan about his birthday gift 45 days ago and the latter had wished for a swimming pool. The noted producer got it created it on time for him. The actor, who was astonished by his father's act, has revealed that that he has named it Allu Pool.

Allu Arjun shared another photo of Ayaan and captioned it with, "My Dad gifted ayaan a swimming pool for his birthday. I am still in shock. When he asked Ayaan what he wanted 45 days ago? Ayaan said Pool. Dad agreed & Delivery. On Dot. Ayaan is soo lucky to have a grand dad like that. Lucky 4th generation kids. I envy them . BTW we named it "ALLU POOL" #alluayaan #alluaravind #alluanvitha #alluarha."

All the four photos shared by Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy went viral within hours after they hit the net. Many of Bunny's fans circulate them on social media and wished Ayaan health and happiness on his birthday. Here are some of their wishes and photos shared on microblogging sites.

Many more Happy Returns of the Day to the Cutest and Charming #AlluAyaan

WISH U MANY MANY MORE HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY TO CUTE LITTLE BOY #ALLUAYAAN MAY ALL UR DRMS CMS TRUE LIVE LONG LIFE KEEP SMILING HV A GOOD FUTURE

