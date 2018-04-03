While fans of Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for his next release Naa Peru Surya, the stylish star shared a photo of his son Ayaan's birthday on Instagram and now the picture has gone viral various social media platforms.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy married in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. The couple is blessed with son Ayaan and a daughter, Arha. His son, who was born on April 4, 2014, is turning four today. All Arjun took a break from the shooting of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India to celebrate his son's fourth birthday.

Later, he took to Instagram to share the photo. In the picture, Ayaan is seen blowing off the candles, while his father, mother, and sister watch him. The Naa Peru Surya actor also wished him, "Happy Birthday to my Bestie , my Bunch of Happiness , My Baby Boy Ayaan "

Allu Arjun fans were all thrilled to see the birthday photo of Ayaan Tuesday. The family photo received 162,867 likes on Instagram. This image also went viral on other social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Many fans of Allu Arjun also created collages of Ayaan's cute photos taken on various occasions and wished him. Along with his family picture, these collages also created a buzz on social media. Here are some of those photos shared by the fans.

AA_EDITS: Happy Birthday cutie pie #AlluArjun #HBDAdorableAlluAyaan

Shashi Naidu: HpY BrDy little stylish star ALLU AYAN.Future STYLISH STAR. #AlluAyaan #HBDAdorableAlluAyaan #AlluArjun #ALLUARHA ...#SHASHINAIDU...

Madhu Prabhas: Happy Birthday To you Our Little #AlluAyaan ❤❤Woow New Superb Awesome #HBDAdorableAlluAyaan Darling #AlluArjun ❤ #AlluSneha Little #AlluAyaan ❤ #AlluArha ❤

This is not the first time Ayaan has trended on social media. Recently, the photo and videos of him imitating Ram Charan's avatar in Rangasthalam and Priya Prakash wink have gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for Naa Peru Surya, which is set to hit the screens on April 27. The makers released a new poster of the much-awaited film on the eve of Ayaan's birthday and announced that its audio launch will be held very soon.