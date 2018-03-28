Stylish star Allu Arjun's son Ayaan, who recently created buzz for donning Ram Charan's getup from Rangasthalam, is trending on social media again, and this time it is his video creating the ripples.

Allu Arjun is waiting to release his next movie Naa Peru Surya - Naa Illu India, which is set to hit the screens April 27. Surprisingly, the stylish star has apparently kept the promotion of his film on hold and is busy promoting Ram Charan's Rangasthalam, which is scheduled for worldwide release March 30.

Allu Arjun recently shared a photo of his son on his Facebook account. The actor said his son was a huge fan of Ram Charan and was forcing him to play the songs of Rangasthalam.

The DJ star posted on Facebook on March 22: "Rangamma mangamma em pillodu! Hard Core Charan Mama Fan . Chewing my head everyday to play #rangasthalam songs . Yenta sakka gunaav Bey."

The photo featured a cute Ayaan in Ram Charan's rustic avatar from his next movie Rangasthalam. The image impressed the fans of the mega family so much that they kept circulating it on the social media, making it go viral.

Allu Arjun shared a video on his Facebook page March 27, which happened to be Ram Charan's birthday. The video featuring Ayaan went viral on social media in no time.

In the clip, Bunny was seen asking his son which song he wanted to hear. The boy replied: "I want Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana song." When asked who was in the song, Ayaan said: "It has Cherry mama. I'm actually Ranga Ranga."

Rangasthalam is a period revenge drama written and directed by Sukumar. Ram Charan will be seen as semi-deaf engineer Chitti Babu in the film.

With the movie slated to hit the screens this Friday, the fans of the mega family are curious to know when Ayaan will watch it and what his response to the movie would be.