South actor Allu Sirish says he had lost touch with Yoga, but his interest has been reignited the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sirish took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself doing 'chakrasna'. He is seen in dark blue T-shirt paired with black yoga pants.

Allu Sirish captioned the image: "Life's turned upside down, I thought may be I should too! Lost touch with yoga as I got busy with life. But the lockdown reignited my interest in it. No equipment, can do anywhere. And fun! #GettingBackOnTheMat #Chakrasana."

Sirish had earlier shared a photograph of himself posing in front of the camera. In the image, he is seen dressed in a brown turtleneck T-shirt paired with a black overcoat and jeans. "When life comes to a standstill like this," he captioned the image.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film "ABC-American Born Confused Desi". It also stars Rukshar Dhillon and is directed by Sanjeev Reddy.