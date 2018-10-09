Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy has surpassed the popularity of Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni, by gaining 1 million followers on Instagram.

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most popular Telugu actors on social media. In recent years, the actor has developed a liking for Instagram, which is a photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Facebook, Inc. He often gives a glimpse at his personal life, by sharing the pictures and clips of his wife and children on this website, where he boasts a huge fanbase of 2 million followers.

Of late, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy, who is a home-maker and an entrepreneur, has become active on Instagram, where she often shares her family pictures. Her posts are liked by many of Allu Arjun's fans, who have gone on to become her followers. This star wife has joined the elite club of celebs, who have one million followers on Instagram.

The wives of some other Tollywood celebs' are also active on Instagram and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni are among them. Namrata and Upasana boast 799,000 and 743,000 followers respectively, on this social networking site. Now, Allu Sneha Reddy has surprassed them and set a new popularity goal for them.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was the only Indian star's wife to have a million followers on her Instagram page. Allu Sneha Reddy has now become the second entry in this elite club.