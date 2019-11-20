The fans of stylish star Allu Arjun are gearing up to trend his daughter Arha's birthday on Twitter a day after superstar Mahesh Babu's fans made the hashtags related to the announcement of the teaser launch date of his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN).

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's daughter Allu Arha, who was born on November 21, 2016, is turning 3 tomorrow. The fans of the stylish star have planned to trend her name on social media on the eve of her third birthday. They have created a special desktop photo featuring the collage of her cute picture. Many shared this DP and requested others to use it as the DP of their social media account.

Trends Allu Arjun (@TrendsAlluArjun) tweeted the special DP of Allu Arha and wrote, "Wait is over... Here is the CDP on the occasion of cutest little princess #AlluArha birthday. #AlluArhaBdayCDP Get ready for the trend today at 7 PM. Let's make it Indiawide trend in the official trends."

#AlluArhaBdayCDP trends on Twitter

Within a couple of hours of its launch, the hashtag "#AlluArhaBdayCDP started trending on Twitter. A fan with the Twitter handle - @ManiBunnyIsm tweeted a couple of trends picture and wrote, "#AlluArhaBdayCDP is now trending ✊ In India At 13Th Position In Hyderabad At 14th position Don't Stop The Tweeting #AlluArha Birthday trend at 7pm today #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo."

Allu Arjun has targeted 7.00 pm today to trend "#AlluArhaBdayCDP, which is already up there in the trend's list. Considering this development, Allu Arha's cute pictures, videos and hashtags related to her birthday are sure to take the social media by a storm, it inches closer to the targeted time.

Allu Arjun to lock horns with Mahesh Babu

Allu Arjun is set to lock the horns with Mahesh Babu, as his next movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo clashes with Sarileru Neekevvaru during Sankranti 2020. The makers of both the movies are leaving no stones unturned to make them big hits at the box office. They are adapting several unique strategies to promote them and grab attention as much as possible.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu's fans are also busy promoting their heroes' movies Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru on social media. They are also up with some plans. They are trending films with interesting hashtags. Yesterday, Prince's fans trended tags related to Sarileru Neekevvaru. Today, it is the turn of Bunny's fans, who are planning to trend his daughter's name.