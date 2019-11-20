The team of superstar Mahesh Babu has hit the bull's eye as the hashtag #SarileruNeekevvaru, #SarileruNekkevvaruTeaser and #UnlockSLNTeaserDate are trending worldwide with over 1.25 million tags on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated for the 2020 Sankranti release, is one of the most awaited Telugu movies. The makers have kept most of its details under wrap, which has doubled the curiosity of the viewers, who are now eagerly waiting to watch its teaser. It will clash with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it more special than the latter.

AK Entertainments, which has co-produced Sarileru Neekevvaru with Sri Venkateswara Creations and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd, tweeted yesterday, "TODAY is dedicated to all the SUPERFANS... Get ready for the #MASSMB DHAMAKAAA!!!! At 6:03PM #UnlockSLNTeaserDate #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser #SarileruNeekevvaru Superstar @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi."

Later, the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru revealed that it has taken a unique plan to unlock its teaser release date. "This is the first time, an unlock feature is being used for a Telugu film on Twitter. The teaser date and time will be unveiled at 6.03 PM today on AK Entertainments Twitter Handle. GET SET READY TO RETWEET," read its press statement.

C ZONE, a digital PR company campaigning for Mahesh Babu, has worked on this digital activation of the Unlock Conversational Card of the teaser date of SarileruNeekevvaru. AK Entertainments tweeted a poster and wrote, "I have Unlocked #SarileruNeekevvaru Teaser Date. Now it's ur turn to Unlock. Super Star @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaserOnNov22nd."

This unique promotional strategy was an instant hit with Mahesh Babu's fans, who kept tweeting about its teaser launch date, using five different hashtags and handles of its cast and crew. The tags like #SarileruNekkevvaruTeaser, #UnlockSLNTeaserDate, #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaserOnNov22nd, #MaSSMB and #SarileruNeekevvaru created a lot of buzz on Twitter within hours of this announcement.

However, the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have grabbed many eyeballs on social media. This created disappointment among many fans of Mahesh Babu, who expressed their anger against the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru for lagging behind in its promotion. The producers have hit the bull's eye, by trending the movie worldwide with its unique promotions on Twitter.

But the teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be released on November 22, needs to impress the viewers and trend on social media. The success of the film depends on the response for this first look video. It should be seen whether the makers of the movie will come up with an amazing teaser cut.