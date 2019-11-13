Here is good news for Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's fans who are yet to get out of the hangover of Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa. The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) are now gearing up to the third single soon.

Aditya Music released the first song Samajavaragamana on September 27 and it has got over 80 million views on its YouTube channel alone so far. Exactly a month later, the music label released its second track Ramuloo Ramulaa on the internet on October 27 and it has also become a big hit with nearly 50 million views on its YouTube channel in the last 15 days.

Ever since their release, music lovers have been listening to the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on repeat mode, as they cannot get enough of them. While they are struggling to get out of their hangover, the producers are out with the announcement of its third song release. Sarath Chandra Naidu, the digital head of Geetha Arts, has confirmed the news about the launch of its next soundtrack.

Sarath Chandra Naidu, the digital head of Geetha Arts, confirms news

Sarath Chandra Naidu tweeted, "Wait is Over. After #Samajavaragamana and #RamulooRamulaa, another foot-tapping tune from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo album will be out soon. Further details will be announced TODAY at 4:05 PM. #AVPL3rdSingle @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @haarikahassine @geethaarts."

Music director S Thaman, who is composing music for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also tweeted, "4:05 #AlaVaikunthapurramuloothirdsingle ♥️ Another song to rule the playlist is coming ur away. Await for the song announcement @alluarjun gaaru #Trivikram sir @haarikahassine @GeethaArts."

S Thaman will turn 36 on November 16 and the producers may have planned to release the third song Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on this occasion like a birthday treat to his fans. A fan of Allu Arjun predicted it yesterday, as he tweeted, "Update in This Weekend @MusicThaman Bday Special 3rd Song Update Max " However, we have to wait till 4:05 PM to get an actual update on the song.