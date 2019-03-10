Stylish star Allu Arjun was seen attending the Sangeeth ceremony of Tamil actor Arya and actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, who are tying the knot on Sunday. The photos featuring his new look for AA 19 have gone viral.

It is known that Arya has been dating actress Sayyeshaa for a while now and he announced his love affair on Valentine's Day. With their parents' consent, the couple is taking their relationship to the next level and want to keep their wedding a low key affair. Hence, they are having a simple marriage ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 10).

Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal had their pre-wedding festivities in the city. Some of Tollywood celebs made it to these occasions and Allu Arjun is one of them. The stylish star is waiting to start shooting for AA 19, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Since he was free on Saturday, the actor attended their Sangeet ceremony.

Allu Arjun, who was all happy, was seen hugging and wishing Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal at their Sangeet ceremony. The couple was equally excited to receive the superstar of Tollywood. His PRO SKN tweeted some photos of Bunny's bonding with the couple and wrote, "Stylishstar @alluarjun attends @arya_offl @sayyeshaa's Sangeeth ceremony in Hyderabad yesterday."

More than six months have passed after the release of Naa Peru Surya, but Allu Arjun is yet to start shooting for his next movie, as he was busy finding a right script for himself. However, this long wait has made his fans desperate to see his look in the upcoming movie. After seeing his photos, they feel that his hairstyle that he flaunted at the Sangeet ceremony, must be the one to be featured in AA 19.

Allu Arjun looked dapper in a silver colour tuxedo, which matched with the colour of the couple's dress. In reply to SKN's Twitter post, many fans thanked the PRO for the photos and expressed happiness over Allu Arjun's new hairstyle, which they believe is meant for Trivikram's film. A fan named Nabin Kumar tweeted, "Hair style #AA19 Update pls" Another wrote, "Bunny hairstyle . . #aa19."