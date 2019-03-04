Stylish star Allu Arjun, who is now busy with Trivikram Srinivas' next film (AA 19), has announced his upcoming movie tentatively titled AA 20, which is going to be his third combo film with director Sukumar.

Allu Arjun suffered a severe setback of his career with the failure of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. The actor took more than six months to choose the script for his next film. His fans were disappointed when he did not announce his next project for so long. He recently announced on December 31, 2018, that he would team up with director Trivikram Srinivas for AA 19.

Before kick-starting its shoot, Allu Arjun has finalised the script for his 20th movie, which is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This film brings the actor and director together for the third time after Arya and Arya 2, which are a big hit at the box office. This combo has also worked together for a short movie titled I Am That Change.

PRO-turned-producer SKN tweeted, "Dear fans & movie lovers Here z most exciting news The most lovable & path breaking duo is back,after #Arya series they are tie up for the 3rd time, Southern star @alluarjun creative dir @aryasukku happening prod house @MythriOfficial's film is on cards Get Ready #AA20."

Interestingly, Allu Arjun is also joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after Julai and S/O Satyamurthy, which are hit at the box office. Both the directors are expected to deliver hat-trick success for the actor. SKN added, "After small gap Stylish star @alluarjun coming with two wonderful projects excited about line up #AA19 #AA20"

Allu Arjun has spent over six months reading scripts written by top directors, before zeroing in on Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar's projects. The actor is said to be very much confident of the stories of these films and he believes that they will be big hits of his career.