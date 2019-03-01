Director Trivikram Srinivas has released the first look of Abburi Ravi, who is seen as Ghazi Baba in Operation Gold Fish (OGF). He heaped praises upon director Adivi Sai Kiran for choosing an amazing subject for the film.

Trivikram Srinivas, who is a close friend of Abburi Ravi, was the chief guest at the launch of the first look of Operation Gold Fish. The director unveiled the poster of the movie on the occasion and gave some hints at its story. He expressed happiness over the subject of the film and the role of Abburi Ravi.

Trivikram Srinivas said, "I am happy that Abbu (Abburi Ravi) is getting introduced in a villainous role. I and Abburi Ravi studied together. He has always been my favourite friend. I came to know a few months ago from him that Sai Kiran is making a movie on Kashmiri Pandits. It's commendable that the director has interviewed Kashmiri Pandits to know their real problems, their trials and tribulations.

Trivikram added, "Filmmakers should tell the facts to the audience in the present situation. Every attempt that seeks to enlighten the audience and not just entertain them should become a success. I am sure that 'OGF' will be a success. I wish that director Saikiran garu will earn a very good name for himself with this flick. Even after Abburi Ravi becomes busy as an actor, I would say that he shouldn't stop writing movies. So many writers stopped writing after becoming actors. Abburi Ravi shouldn't do that."

Abburi Ravi said, "I am very happy that Trivikram has unveiled my look in 'Operation Gold Fish'. It was he who introduced me as a writer. It was he who introduced me to the film industry. It's not possible for me to talk about my career without mentioning Trivikram. He has always been with me at every step. I always seek his advice before taking any important decision. I had worked with Adivi Saikiran on 'Kerintha'. I never imagined that he would cast me, who religiously does pujas and wears a 'bottu' on the forehead, as a terrorist. Is he avenging something (Laughs)? I will be seen as a terrorist who massacres people in this movie. I hope the audience will like me in the movie."

Addressing the event, Adivi Sai Kiran said, "I thank Trivikram Srinivas for launching the look of Abburi Ravi. We are very glad that he has given us an appointment and spent time with us. Our movie is giving us positive vibes and is taking us everywhere. Trivikram feels that the look is quite interesting. This is Abburi Ravi's first movie as an actor. It took me three months to convince him to essay the role of Ghazi Baba. I thank him for doing the movie by understanding the importance of the character."

Produced on Vinayakudu Talkies, Operation Gold Fish is based on true incidents around which an imaginary story has been weaved. Aadi Saikumar is playing the role of NSG commando Arjun Pandit. Airtel 4G model Sasha Chettri, Karthik Raju, Parvateesham, Nithya Naresh, Manoj Nandam, Krishnudu, Anish Kuruvilla, Rao Ramesh and Ramajogayya Sastry are playing key roles.