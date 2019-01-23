Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is said to deal with the controversial subject of the red sanders smuggling and director Sukumar has already finalized the title for this upcoming movie.

It is known that Sukumar announced that he would join hands with Mahesh Babu once again after 1: Nenokkadine. Recently it was rumoured that this project, which happens to Prince 26th film, would not take off, as the actor was not impressed with a couple of scripts narrated by the director.

The latest we hear is that Mahesh Babu has accepted one of the two stories and the movie will throw light on Red sanders smuggling. Film journalist Jalapathy Gudelli tweeted, "Mahesh Babu - Sukumar's new film will have Seshachalam Hills as its backdrop and Red sanders (Erra Chandanam) smuggling as its core plot point. The regular shoot is likely to begin in May/June."

Currently, the discussions are going on about the film's title after Sukumar impressed Mahesh with the script. The buzz on the social media states that Sukumar has already finalized Hara Hara Sambho Shankara as the title for the movie. Since it is not heroic, it should be seen whether the actor will give it a green signal.

However, Mahesh Babu and Sukumar's second combo movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, which earlier made its successful debut with Koratala Siva-directed film Srimanthudu starring Mahesh Babu. Several leading actresses are linked with this project, but none has been finalised yet.