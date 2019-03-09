The day of their lives is here for Arya and Sayyeshaa as they bid goodbye to their singlehood. Yes, the couple is tying the knot on Saturday, 9 March.

The wedding celebration started with sangeeth and will end with the reception to be held in Chennai. The marriage is being held without media glare as the family wants it to be a private event. Ajith, Vishal, Suriya, Karthi, Allu Arjun, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many big names from South Indian film industry have been invited for the wedding.

She is the grand neice of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. Hence, well-known personalities from Bollywood are expected to attend the wedding. It has to be noted that Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Anju Mahendroo and others graced the sangeeth ceremony.

Arya formally announced about the wedding on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness. – Arya and Sayyeshaa,[sic]" Arya said in a message to his fans on Twitter.

It is said that Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the making of Ghajinikanth and their relationship has been approved by both the families.

Kerala-based Arya entered film industry with Ullam Ketkumae, but it was Vishnuvardhan's Arinthum Ariyamalum, which was the first movie of him to hit the screens. Since then, he was part of many commercially succesful and critically-acclaimed movies.

Naan Kadavul, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Madrasapattinam, Avan Ivan and Arrambam are some of his successful movies. Coming to Sayyeshaa, she started her acting career with Telugu movie Akhil. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam, which was released last year, remains the 21-year old's biggest commercial hit.