Arya has finally put an end to the rumours around his affair and wedding with Sayyeshaa. On the occasion of Valentine's Day (14 February), the actor has announced to be in love with her and they are tying the knot next month.

"With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness. – Arya and Sayyeshaa,[sic]" Arya said in a message to his fans on Twitter.

He has also posted a picture in which they are seen displaying their engagement ring.

They fell in love during the making of Ghajinikanth. The actor will be next seen in KV Anand's Kaappan. It is rumoured that their relationship has been approved by both the families and they will tie the knot on 9 and 10 March in Hyderabad.

While the wedding is expected to have the presence of bigwigs of Telugu film industry, the reception will be reportedly attended by the celebrities from Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

Interestingly, not many had believed that they were in a relationship. Abarnathi, who had taken part in Arya's bride-hunt show Enga Veetu Mappillai last year, had claimed that she would not believe until one among the two confirms the news.

Kerala-based Arya entered film industry with Ullam Ketkumae, but it was Vishnuvardhan's Arinthum Ariyamalum, which was the first movie of him to hit the screens. Since then, he was part of many commercially succesful and critically-acclaimed movies.

Naan Kadavul, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Madrasapattinam, Avan Ivan and Arrambam are some of his successful movies. Coming to Sayyeshaa, she started her acting career with Telugu movie Akhil. He made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam, which was released last year, remains the 21-year old's biggest commercial hit.