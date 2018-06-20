In the 1960s, a strange structure which had a possible structure of a UFO was discovered on the Martian surface, and many conspiracy theorists then claimed that it could be a possible alien ship that had landed on the Red Planet.

However, a new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research has refuted all these claims, and the researchers who took part in the study revealed that the mysterious structure is nothing but a weird rock formation.

Researchers rule out alien possibility

As per these researchers, volcanoes were very active on Mars in the ancient ages, and when it combined with hundreds of millions of years of wind erosion, these structures formed in a bizarre manner on the Martian surface.

The study report suggested that the porous rock was deposited roughly three million years ago, and Martian winds have played a crucial role in carving these structures into weird shapes. Researchers have named these strange shapes, 'Medusae Fossae Formation (MFF)'.

During the research, scientists made use of tools provided by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to get a clearer picture of the landscapes around the bizarre rock formation.

The image of this weird structure was snapped initially by NASA's Mariner spacecraft five decades ago. Back then, scientists were unable to explain the real phenomenon which could have caused these strange formations.

When looked from above, the ancient structure on Mars looks vaguely like a UFO landed on the Martian surface. Now, with this new explanation, the possible connection of these structures with extraterrestrials have been effectively refuted.

The real mystery continues

However, alien enthusiasts have something to rejoice on the other side, as NASA, on June 07, 2018 revealed that they have found traces of organic compounds and methane on Mars. After the pathbreaking revelation, popular UFO researcher Tyler Glocker who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' claimed that aliens might have been living under the surface of Mars for hundreds of thousands of years.

A few days later, Tyler Glockner released a series of images taken by NASA's Curiosity Rover. He then put these snaps together, and strangely, it shows a bizarre body moving across the Martian surface. The object spotted moving in the surface also cast a shadow which rules out the possibility of lens flare.