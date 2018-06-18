A strange UFO recently spotted by a Texas resident named Shaun is now taking the internet by a storm. The clip, which was apparently shot above Houston, on June 16, 2018, shows a UFO flying thousands of feet above the ground, even higher than the jet planes flying passing above.

After shooting the video of the incident, Shaun soon uploaded it on his YouTube channel named 'Paranormal Shaun'.

"I caught this today over Houston Texas using my full spectrum Sony Handycam. I zoomed in and out often to give you guys some perspective. It had some odd movement and I had to zoom in pretty far so keeping the camera still was a task," wrote Shaun in the video description.

Shaun also argued that there is an airport very near to this area, and speculated that something strange might be going on there.

"We actually have an airport really close which is not an international airport – it is out in the woods and I think there is some strange stuff going on up there," said Shaun.

The airport located in the vicinity is actually Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, a shared military facility of the US Air Force and the NASA.

The clip shot by Shaun was later shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Third Phase of Moon' where it has already racked up more than 31,000 views.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists started speculating that the strange object spotted in the skies might be developed either by the NASA or the US Air Force to conduct black operations in the skies. In the meantime, alien buffs believe that the bright UFO which appeared in the skies might be actually an alien mothership came from deep space.

However, skeptics assured that there is nothing fishy about the UFO which appeared in the Texas skies, and they make it clear that the bizarre object is actually a drone.