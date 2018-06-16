On June 7, 2018, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed that they had found traces of organic compounds and methane on Mars. Just a few days after this pathbreaking disclosure, Tyler Glockner, a UFO researcher who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' has claimed that he has spotted the proof of life on the red planet.

To substantiate his views, Tyler Glockner posted a series of images taken by NASA's Curiosity rover. When these snaps are put together, it shows a bizarre body moving across the Martian surface. Interestingly, when the object's image is zoomed, it shows a shadow which rules out the possibility of lens flare or a camera problem.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists claimed that the object in the image might be an alien being living on Mars. The video racked up more than 240,000 views within 24 hours of being uploaded, and viewers were quick to speculate what it could be.

A YouTube user named 'The Humble Horse' commented that NASA had never reached Mars, and he claimed that the object that was captured in the video could have been one shot on Devon Island.

"That's because it's not MARS!!!! It's Devon Island... EARTH!! NASA lies...," commented The Humble Horse.

Joddy Grant, another YouTuber argued that the object spotted in the red planet has a face, and it suggests that a spirit might be roaming across the Martian surface.

"If you look at the image on Mars it looks like a face, could the Mars rover have captured a spirit???," commented Joddy Grant.

In a previous video, Tyler Glockner had claimed that aliens might be living underground in Mars. As per Glockner, the recent admission of NASA regarding the presence of methane and organic compounds in Mars is an indication that there are some anomalies going on under the surface of Mars.