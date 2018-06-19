A series of images submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for investigation is now the hottest debating point between weather experts and UFO enthusiasts. The image shows a saucer-shaped UFO cloaking behind the clouds, and many people claim that it is an irrefutable proof that aliens are monitoring human activities.

Lenticular clouds or alien UFO?

The creepy incident apparently happened in the United Kingdom on June 08, 2018, and the image was captured by a local resident when he stepped out of his home to smoke a cigarette. He was stunned to see a gigantic mothership hidden under the clouds, and he quickly captured the image with his smartphone.

The captured images soon went viral on online space, especially after conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' shared it. After seeing the video, many skeptics started arguing that the object spotted might be actually lenticular clouds which is completely a natural phenomenon.

However, alien enthusiasts objected to the claims of skeptics and made it clear that lenticular clouds will not have those defined edges which the object showed in the photo has. As per conspiracy theorists, aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and most of the time, they use clouds to hide from the earthly beings.

Paul Courtney, a YouTube user argued that these alien spaceships might be using advanced cloud cloaking technology to hide their presence. Some other YouTubers argued that alien ships have shapeshifting abilities.

A section of other users claimed that these sightings are all holographic images beamed in the skies as a part of 'Project Blue Beam'.

"Nice holographic display viewed to deceive us into believing in aliens from another planet. The only problem is that they are interdimensional beings cast out of heaven to earth that ones where angels who rebelled against God and are fallen angels know," commented Ruben Janbroers, another YouTuber.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has connected this weird sighting to weather control programs. They believe that the government is running a secret weather control program in the sky, and the bizarre shapes of clouds are indicating that the program is going on steadily.

Shrouded in mystery

The creepy sighting was reported just a few days after another UFO appeared in the skies of Wycombe, UK. The video which was released showed a UFO flying erratically in the skies leaving a white trail behind. Interestingly, this sighting happened in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, an area nearer to the Royal Air Force base. It should be noted that the UK military had used this Air Force base to probe UFO activities in the country.