Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch has claimed that aliens on Earth might have certainly killed some humans.

In an interaction with News Nation, Grusch revealed that non-human interaction present on Earth has acted with malevolence and has resulted in the death of human beings.

"I think the logical fallacy there is because they're advanced, they're kind. We'll never really understand their full intent and that's because we're not them. But I think what appears to be malevolent activity has happened. That's based on nuclear site probing activities and witness testimony. I was briefed by a few individuals on the programme that there were malevolent events like that," said Grusch.

He added that there is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US populace which is extremely unethical and immoral.

"We are most definitely not alone," assured Grusch.

During the interview, Grush further noted that Vatican was also involved in the coverup of unidentified flying objects.

"1933 was the first recovery in Europe, in Magenta, Italy. They recovered a partially intact vehicle, and the Italian government moved it to a secure airbase in Italy until around 1944-1945. The Pope back-channelled that, and told the Americans what the Italians had and we ended up scooping it," he said.

A few days back, visuals of an alleged UFO were caught on the body camera of a policeman. Later, a family in Las Vegas reported seeing an alien-like being in their backyard. Even though police visited the home of the family soon, nothing suspicious was found.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that these revelations from top officers like Grusch are indicating the possibility of an alien disclosure in the coming months.