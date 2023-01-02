Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is a reality, and they argue that UFO sightings across different parts of the world indicate extraterrestrial presence on the blue planet.

Amid these alien rumors, a self-styled time traveler claimed that the world would soon end following the invasion of an alien species named 'Champions'.

TikToker Eno Alaric, who goes by the name "radianttimetraveler" on TikTok argued that aliens will also abduct over 8,000 human beings to another inhabitable planet in March 2023.

"The world will soon end. A very hostile alien species is coming to take back the Earth, and we will not win. Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us. On March 23, 2023, about 8,000 people will be taken to another habitable planet," said the time traveler.

This is not the first time that Alaric is making unbelievable predictions about the future.

In one of his previous posts, the self-proclaimed time traveler predicted that a group of four teenagers will discover ancient ruins on February 6 and a device will open a wormhole to other galaxies.

Even though most of these claims regarding aliens and time travel have gone viral among conspiracy theory circuits, skeptics argue that these videos are being created just to elevate the publicity of the content creator on online platforms.

Earlier, Athos Salome, known as the living Nostradamus, who predicted the Ukraine conflict claimed that aliens would descend on Earth in 2023, through an underground portal located at the secretive Area 51 air base in the US.