It was on September 08 that Queen Elizabeth II took her last breath at the age of 96. However, a section of people who believe in Nostradamus claims that the French seer predicted the death of the queen centuries ago.

Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a book named "Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future," by Mario and published in 2005 garnered public attention.

The book claims that Nostradamus foresaw the Queen's death and the royal family's future hundreds of years ago, and he wrote his predictions in the form of quatrains.

According to a Sunday Times report, over 8,000 copies of this book have been sold since September 17, compared to only five copies sold the week before her death.

The report further added that the book also outlines the future of King Charles III.

Citing Nostradamus' prediction mentioned in Mario's book, the report notes that the former husband of Princess Diana will abdicate the throne, which will then be held by their second son Prince Harry.

It should be noted that Prince Harry has stepped down from royal duties and is now fifth in line of succession.

Nostradamus quatrain 10/22 reads, "Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A Man will replace who never expected to be king."

The book assures that Prince Harry who was never expected to be a King will become the next monarch, instead of his brother William.

Followers of Nostradamus are pretty confident about these claims, as they strongly believe that the 16th-century French seer had predicted major world events like World War I and II, along with the 09/11 attacks and the assassination of United States president John F Kennedy with precision.